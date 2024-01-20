5 lifestyle events that rocked Bulawayo in 2023

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

The past year witnessed Bulawayo making remarkable strides in the showbiz sphere, playing host to numerous successful events that brought joy to entertainment enthusiasts. As the year 2024 kicks in, it is only fitting to reflect on the lifestyle events that defined Bulawayo’s entertainment scene in the past year and consider avenues for improvement.

Generally, the city showcased its rich cultural heritage and artistic talent. These events not only provided a platform for local artistes to shine, but also attracted diverse audiences, creating a sense of unity and excitement within the community.

Now, acknowledging that success is subjective, our evaluation will be anchored in specific markers such as organisation, attendance and the calibre of talent attracted to these events.

Munch & Sip

From its humble inception, which a modest 14 people attended, to evolving into a massive gathering drawing thousands of “munchies”, the Munch & Sip event has solidified its status as the ultimate food, drink and music get-together. In 2023, the iconic Munch & Sip event witnessed expansion, hosting two editions and further solidifying its legendary status with a growing influence.

Despite facing a setback with the headline act, Busta 929, missing his flight to Zimbabwe, the New Year’s Eve Edition of Munch & Sip at Queens Sports Club proved to be a vibrant affair. Organisers, armed with ample entertainment firepower, captivated the crowd and ensured a spirited end to 2023.

Undeniably, Munch & Sip has emerged as a pivotal platform, offering local talents a chance to shine and establishing itself as a significant fixture in the recent history of Bulawayo’s showbiz calendar. Embodying the mantra, “Food is our community”, the event has consistently delivered on its promise, providing a diverse space for numerous food stalls.

HCM Festival

In 2022, a newcomer stepped onto the showbiz stage, making a resounding entrance. The Harris Continental Music (HCM) Festival showcased powerhouse performances from Big Zulu, Lwah Ndlunkulu, and the late Costa Tich at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC). This inaugural event set the tone for what would evolve into an anticipated annual showbiz extravaganza.

In December last year, the Doc Shebeleza hit-maker — Cassper Nyovest graced the stage at Queens Sports Club, joining forces with Zimbabwe’s finest acts, including Bazooka and Winky D, for a memorable night that ushered in the festive season in style.

The HCM Festival, featuring a diverse array of talented artistes, proved to be a remarkable event, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories and an insatiable appetite for more.

Doek and Slay

Doeks, traditionally worn by women at social gatherings, took on a new meaning last year as they became the focal point of the “Doek and Slay” event — a term used to describe dressing to kill. Originating in Harare two years ago, this event has rapidly evolved into a national phenomenon, expanding to cities such as Kadoma, Gweru, and Bulawayo in a short span.

Curated by Anesu Rwanga, a male organiser, the “Doek and Slay” event has given women a fresh purpose, centred around freedom and emancipation.

Bulawayo enthusiastically joined the “doeking and slaying” trend last year, with doeks taking centre stage in fashion and apparel, adding a touch of glamour to the city’s social scene.

Garden of House

Adding a vibrant beat to Bulawayo’s showbiz scene, the Garden of House (GOH) has become a standout house music event, pioneering a wave of diverse lifestyle experiences across the city. From picnics and nocturnal revelry to getaways, GOH has infused excitement into the entertainment circuit, contributing to the evolving cultural landscape of Bulawayo.

On November 5, GOH’s fifth edition unfolded at Mystique Gardens, Fourwinds, treating music enthusiasts to an outdoor experience of food and melodies. In December, the event attracted an even huger crowd at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) grounds.

Sneaker Expo

The Bulawayo Sneaker Expo has emerged as a noteworthy event, celebrating the culture, style and diversity of sneaker enthusiasts in the city. This annual gathering showcases a vibrant display of sneakers, bringing together sneakerheads, fashion enthusiasts and vendors to create a unique and dynamic atmosphere.

The expo held in October last year, served as a platform for individuals to exhibit their unique sneaker collections, fostering a sense of community and shared passion among attendees. With a focus on sneakers as a form of self-expression, the Bulawayo Sneaker Expo has become a significant fixture in the city’s fashion and lifestyle scene.

Overall, the Bulawayo Sneaker Expo has contributed to the city’s cultural landscape by embracing the global sneaker culture and creating a space for local enthusiasts to converge, share their love for sneakers and stay updated on the latest trends in the sneaker world.

Bonus: House In CBD

Bulawayo boasts some of the finest club DJs, with Feel G (Philip Phiri) standing out as the mastermind behind House In CBD, a thriving house music movement. Last year, House In CBD marked its first anniversary at Stop Over Bar and Restaurant, headlined by Djembe Monks, with a stellar line-up including Feel G, Slim T, Zulu Da House Maniac, Ndoe, Vitor Bravo, Deeper Mr Stripes and Ray Naldo (Gweru) serenading house music enthusiasts.

The essence of House In CBD lies in showcasing emerging and international house music DJs, rapidly establishing itself as a key player in the local music scene. Beyond music, the movement has embraced philanthropy, partnering with the Sneaker Expo for sneaker donations across Bulawayo.

As House In CBD continues to grow and evolve, its commitment to promoting local talent, collaborating with SMEs and offering valuable opportunities to aspiring DJs in the city remains unwavering.

Enriching Bulawayo’s entertainment tapestry with picnics, nighttime revelry, and getaways, these events among others, have added a distinct flavour to the local scene, fostering the growth of the city’s entertainment circuit. However, one undeniable truth stands out, the transformative events shaping the showbiz landscape, would greatly benefit from corporate support and strategic partnerships.

As these events continue to redefine the cultural narrative of Bulawayo, collaboration with businesses could amplify their impact, ensuring sustained growth and broader community engagement.

As we gaze into the future, it is crucial to build on the triumphs of the past year and pinpoint areas for enhancement. This entails refining event organisation, streamlining logistics and diversifying the spectrum of entertainment options. Through a strategic blend of past lessons and innovative approaches, Bulawayo can persist in cultivating an environment where aficionados of fun can wholeheartedly immerse themselves in their interests and relish unforgettable experiences.

Furthermore, the growth of the showbiz industry in Bulawayo hinges on collaboration and support from diverse stakeholders. Establishing partnerships among event organisers, artistes, local businesses and Government institutions is pivotal in creating a vibrant ecosystem that fosters creativity and sustains the momentum of Bulawayo’s showbiz scene.

This collaborative approach holds the potential to attract more opportunities and investments, fostering a sense of pride and ownership among the city’s residents.

Notably, collaborations such as Munch & Sip’s partnership with financial solutions company Visa in April last year and Delta Beverages in December underscore the potential for mutual growth and job creation within the city through strategic partnerships. – @MbuleloMpofu