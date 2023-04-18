5-man gang robs hitchhikers

Lizzy Nekhoma, [email protected]

POLICE are hunting five men who allegedly gave lifts to hitchhikers on 16 April and robbed them of goods and US$ 3735

The gang, traveling in a silver Honda CRV pounced on hikers thrice in one day.

Police confirmed the incident, which occurred in Rusape on their official Twitter handle.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of five suspects who are being sought in connection with three robbery cases which occurred in Rusape on 16/04/23. The suspects were using a silver Honda CRV vehicle to lure unsuspecting transport seekers going to Harare before robbing them of their valuables.”

“In the first incident, the suspects offered a lift to a 30-year-old woman at the Zuva service station in Mutare before robbing her, of US$3 250 cash, a cellphone, and a bag with various clothes, in Nyazura. In the second incident, the suspects robbed a 32-year-old woman of US$400 cash and a cell phone after giving her a lift at Truck Inn, Rusape. In another incident, they picked a 39-year-old man at Evergreen, Rusape, and robbed him of US$85 cash and a cellphone at Reapers Farm,” read the police tweet.

Police have always warned members of the public against catching lifts from unregistered transporters as they risk being robbed, raped and killed.