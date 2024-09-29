5 years behind bars for violent sodomy

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 50-YEAR-OLD man from Kuhudzai Village, Mutare was given a 15-year prison sentence after violently sodomising a 42-year-old man, leaving him badly injured.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwen (NPAZ) in statement on X, said “ A 50-year-old man from Kuhudzai Village, Mutare, was brought before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing charges aggravated indecent assault.

“On the 4th of May 2024, at around 2200 hours, the complainant (42) was coming from Kuhudzai shops going home when the accused person approached from behind, grabbed the complainant by the neck and squeezed him before pushing him to the ground. The accused person then forcibly had anal sexual intercourse with the complainant. The complainant shouted for help but no one heard him. He sustained some bruises on his neck, around his right eye and a swollen mouth. The complainant revealed the matter to his friend before reporting the matter to the police.”

The accused person was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.