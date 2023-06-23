5 Zibagwe RDC councilors sail through uncontested

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The ruling party Zanu-PF has taken an early lead in the 2023 harmonized elections after five of its councillors vying for 33 Zibagwe RDC local authority seats, filed their nomination uncontested.

The five are part of the 53 Zanu-PF councillors who went unopposed across the country after opposition parties failed to field candidates against them.

Bhomasi Trust (Ward 1), Mutosvori Basilio (Ward 2), Idirashe Dongo (Ward 30), Tichafa Chitate (Ward 31) and Forget Nyamudyambanje of Ward 33 all marched into the council chambers without any challengers.

The situation is also the same in Gokwe Rural District Council where Ward 24 councillor Cosmas Maketo also made it through uncontested.

Failure by opposition parties to field candidates was widespread across the country while some parties like CCC fielded two candidates in some wards and constituencies