5 Zimbabwe girls compete in Growth Point Gauteng North Super 8 tennis

FIVE Zimbabwean rising female tennis players are set to take part in the Growth Point Gauteng North Super 8 in Pretoria, South Africa, from Thursday.

The Chapepa sisters, Kudzaishe and Kuzivaishe, as well as Lebogang George from Bulawayo were joined by the Harare duo of Ruvarashe Magarira and Zahara EL-Zein for the tournament.

All the Zimbabwean girls took part in the Growthpoint KZN Super 8 tournament held in Durban last week last week.

Thesly Mafunda, who coaches the Chapepa sisters, said he was expecting the girls to do well in Pretoria after struggling in the Durban conditions last week.

“The girls did quite well. Kuzivaishee finished third in the singles and runner-up in the doubles. The conditions in Durban were a bit difficult, as the ball was slower and the girls had to adapt to the conditions. I am sure things will turn out differently in Gauteng.

"Tennis is all about playing tournaments so we are happy that the girls are getting matches. As you are aware, tennis is all about getting points and those are attained when you play games. These are the players we want to see representing the country in the Olympic Games and grand slams," Mafunda said.