$50 million dagga bust at farm

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE apprehended a suspected drug with 1 530kgs of dagga with a street value of $50 million.

In a statement on X, police said detectives pretended to be potential buyers and they trapped Collen Nyakarenga (35) who produced 90kgs of dagga which was in a silver Toyota Granvia vehicle.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday at a Skyline tollgate along Masvingo Highway.

Police recovered dagga at the suspect’s residence at Brema Farm, Beatrice.

“On 09/12/23, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare, acted on received information and arrested Collen Nyakarenga (35) for unlawful Possession of 1 530 kilograms dagga with a street value of ZW$50 000 000.00. The detectives purported to be potential buyers of dagga and lured the suspect to Skyline tollgate along Masvingo Highway where the suspect was apprehended after he produced a 90-kilogram sack of dagga which was in a silver Toyota Granvia motor vehicle. The detectives also recovered 16 X 90 kilograms of dagga stored at the suspect’s residence at Brema Farm, Beatrice,” reads the statement