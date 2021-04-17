50 pupils interact with President at State House ahead of Uhuru Day

Nqobile Tshili/Leonard Ncube, Chronicle Reporters

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today have an intimate interaction with 50 pupils from across the country’s 10 provinces with the thrust of making them understand the country’s history and trajectory ahead of Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at State House in Harare due to the reduced number of attendees as a result of Covid-19 induced restrictions.

Each province is sending five pupils for today’s Children’s Party while similar meetings will be held at provincial level and will be attended by a maximum of 50 pupils in line with Covid-19 prevention protocols.

The country will celebrate its 41st Independence Day tomorrow under the theme: “ZIM @41 Together, Growing the Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society”.

While there will be no traditional large gatherings to mark the Independence celebrations, the Government has lined up several activities to mark the day.

The country kicked off Independence Day commemorations yesterday with national attire design competition held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

In an interview yesterday, Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said the President’s meeting with pupils buttresses the fact that Independence Day is for all citizens.

He said through the engagement primary and secondary school pupils will get to appreciate the country’s history and the national trajectory.

“The whole idea is that the Independence festivities, the meaning of independence cuts across all age groups. It’s as much for senior citizens as it is for children. From way, way back we have designed the programme in such a way that the national leadership interfaces with all age groups. We then decided to set up a day which is the 17th that is dedicated for the interaction between the President and school pupils from across the country,” he said.

“The idea is to have a representative sample of pupils that represent the entire population of the school going children in the country so that they join in the festivities of Independence but also to get them to understand both the history and the trajectory of the nation from the leadership.”

He said due to Covid-19 induced restrictions the event will be held at State House as opposed to the City Sports Centre where it has been traditionally held. “Because of Covid-19 regulations we reduced the numbers drastically, which is why we are having the event at State House as opposed to a stadium. We used to hold the event at the City Sports Centre but not anymore because we don’t want to congregate children thereby increasing the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

We have had to cut the numbers drastically and also to change the venue because of the numbers that have been reduced so that the President can have that intimate contact with the pupils and allow for some interaction. Independence is for all age groups, it’s not just for the older age groups,” he said.

Bulawayo City Council Junior Mayor and Sizane High School pupil Delron Chirwa said it was essential for the President to interact with pupils so that he listens to their challenges and also proffer solutions.

He said there is a challenge of pupils getting pregnant while in school hence there is a need for an intervention.

Delron said Independence has given pupils a voice as they now have institutions such as Junior Parliament, where they interact with policy makers and also contribute in making laws.

He said before Independence, children did not have a voice as they do now.

Bulawayo Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Paul Nyoni said provinces will also host a similar programme today.

“What is happening, the provinces will mirror what is happening at national level. The President will have the children’s party tomorrow.

As Bulawayo we have sent five pupils to the national event, Matabeleland North has sent five, Matabeleland South has sent five, Midlands has sent five. I know those numbers because our bus from Bulawayo is carrying pupils from those provinces,” said Mr Nyoni.

“At the same time our Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will host 50 children in Bulawayo, 10 from each district at United College of Education. We have not finalised the time because we want to synchronise it with the national programme, so that children can also watch what their colleagues will be doing in Harare.”

He said even on Independence Day tomorrow, Minister Judith Ncube will host a small gathering not exceeding 50 people as part of the symbolic representation of the national commemorations before crossing over to the President’s national address.

Mr Nyoni said citizens should commemorate Independence as it allows citizens to chart the country’s path.

“Independence is about self-determination, you get to decide your own programmes, you get to decide your own future. The major significance is that Zimbabweans must make decisions for themselves. This also resonates with the 2013 Constitution and the devolution agenda that we are trying to take decision making to the grassroot levels. It should not be national, it should go to the district and village level,” said Mr Nyoni.

President Mnangagwa will address the nation virtually tomorrow in line with Covid-19 prevention regulations.

An Independence gala is scheduled for tonight and will be broadcast live on national TV.

There will also be an online Youth Business Forum today where several ministers will be engaging the youth in chat [email protected]/[email protected]