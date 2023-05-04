500 cotton buying centres established

Nqobile Tshili

THE Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) has established 500 centres where farmers can sell their produce.

In a statement, the company said it will be buying cotton at US$0,40 cents per kilogramme.

“Cottco has over 500 buying points countrywide and farmers deliver their cotton to the buying points during the intake season. Cotton bales are weighed and given a base price at the buying point. The base price for 2023 is 40 cents per kg, this is for D grade, with the differential price being paid to the farmer if the cotton is between grade A -C,” read the statement.

The company however did not list the areas which had been designated for the programme.

Government last year was angling to take over Cottco citing its failure to operate profitably.

The company was failing to pay farmers, leading to the Government injecting funds to pay farmers.

Government also introduced the Presidential Cotton Input Scheme to support cotton growers.

