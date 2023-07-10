500 drug abuse cases in 5 months in the Midlands

Online Writer

OVER 500 cases of drug and substance abuse have been recorded in the Midlands province between January and May this year.

The scourge has become a national concern as more people, especially youths, are getting hooked on drugs.

Promising youths who are the future and backbone of the country are getting destroyed by substance abuse.

The Government has, therefore, committed to lead the fight against drug and substance abuse as it threatens national development.

Speaking during the inaugural multi-stakeholder Midlands Provincial drug and substance abuse committee meeting, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Larry Mavima said: “The Government has committed to spearhead this fight through robust steps highlighted in the National Action Plan. There will be decentralisation and equipping of Law Enforcement Units specialised in drug and substance abuse.”

Minister Mavima said information dissemination and awareness campaigns remain part of the Government’s critical strategies in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

He said the multi-stakeholder provincial drug and substance abuse committee meeting was aimed at establishing sub-national drug and substance abuse committees in line with Government’s National Action Plan.

“Our gathering here today is a clear testimony of the Second Republic thrust of inclusive development that leaves no one and no place behind. President Mnangagwa is inculcating a culture of community engagement and consultation in the operations of Government,” he said.