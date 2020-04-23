5000 Covid-19 tests conducted countrywide

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

NEARLY 5 000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Zimbabwe 28 came positive, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

In a statement, the Ministry said four Covid-19 deaths and two recoveries have been recorded.

As of yesterday, results for 101 PCR tests were pending in Bulawayo.

Countrywide, a total of 4 990 tests have been done for the deadly virus that has claimed 183 424 people worldwide after infecting 2 628 527.

According to the statement, an 82-year-old woman from Mhondoro in Mashonaland West province died at a private hospital on Tuesday, becoming the fourth COVID- 19 related death.

“Case #27 reported yesterday was an 82-year-old female resident of Mhondoro who had no history or recent travel or any known contact with a Covid-19 case. She was reportedly well until the 16th of April 2020 when she developed a flu-like illness with chest symptoms. She received medical treatment with an antibiotic and analgesia and the symptoms reportedly improved. However, her condition deteriorated on the 19th of April 2020 and she was ferried to Harare and admitted in a hospital in Harare on the 20th of April 2020,” read the statement.

“On admission, the managing clinicians suspected Covid-19 and immediately isolated her and called in the local Rapid Response team for assessment and sample collection. Sadly, she deceased in the evening of the 21st of April 2020, giving us a total of four Covid- 19 related deaths reported to date.”

The statement says there is a 49-year-old man from Harare who tested positive and is now in isolation.

“Case #26 reported yesterday is a 49-year-old male resident of Harare who recently returned from the United Kingdom. He is symptomatic, with mild-moderate disease and is receiving medical management under mandatory isolation,” reads the statement.

The Ministry said they were also monitoring another asymptomatic patient.

“Case #28 also reported yesterday is a 25-year-old male resident of Harare who recently returned from the United Kingdom. He is asymptomatic with mild disease and is recovering under mandatory isolation,” read the statement.

For help on Covid-19 there is a toll-free number 2019.

