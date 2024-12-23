50kgs gold-loaded carbon stolen at gunpoint

Ronald Mpofu, Online Reporter

AN investigation is ongoing for eight suspects who stole eleven 50kgs of gold-loaded carbon at a mine in Bindura.

The unidentified suspects were armed with a rifle when they attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into the carbon room.

The police said in a statement on X that on December 22, 2024, a case of a robbery occurred at a mine in Bindura where eight suspects stole gold-loaded carbon valued at US $36 000 after assaulting the security guard who was on duty.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” said the Police in a statement.

What is gold-loaded carbon?

It is just carbon (like charcoal) that has gold stuck to it. Gold in Ore: When gold is found in the ground, it’s mixed with other materials, so you can’t just pick up gold chunks. It’s in a form that’s hard to get to.

Using Carbon to Catch Gold: To separate the gold from the rest of the materials, one common method is to use a special kind of carbon. This carbon is very porous (kind of like a sponge), which allows it to “catch” or “trap” tiny particles of gold from a solution where the gold is dissolved.

Gold-Loaded Carbon: Once the carbon has trapped the gold particles, it’s called gold-loaded carbon. It’s like a sponge holding gold.

Gold Recovery: To get the gold back from the carbon, the gold-loaded carbon is treated in a way that lets the gold come off, and then it can be refined and turned into pure gold.

In short, gold-loaded carbon is carbon that’s been used to collect gold from a solution, often during a mining process.

Why is gold-loaded carbon valuable?

Efficient Gold Extraction: In the mining industry, gold is often found in low concentrations in ore (rock) and must be separated from other materials.

The carbon used in gold-loaded carbon is highly effective at capturing tiny particles of gold from a liquid solution, making it a crucial part of processes like Carbon-in-Leach (CIL) or Carbon-in-Pulp (CIP).

This allows miners to extract gold efficiently, even from ores that contain only small amounts of gold.

Cost-Effective: The process of using carbon to capture gold (through adsorption) is relatively inexpensive compared to other methods of gold extraction.

Once the gold is bound to the carbon, it can be easily removed and refined, which saves money for the mining operation.

Recovery of Precious Gold: Gold is a rare and precious metal with high value, so anything that helps recover gold from ore more effectively or efficiently has intrinsic value.

The carbon itself may not be valuable until it holds the gold, and once it’s loaded with gold, it can be treated to recover the metal.

Reusability: After the gold is recovered from the carbon, the carbon can often be reused in the process, which makes it an economical material for gold extraction.

Gold-loaded carbon is valuable because it is an effective tool for extracting gold from ore in a cost-efficient way, helping to recover precious gold that would otherwise be difficult to access.