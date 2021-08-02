51 more people succumb to Covid-19

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

A TOTAL of 51 people succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe yesterday while 686 tested positive bringing the cumulative total number of deaths to 3 583 since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Of the new infections, all are local cases and the Ministry of Health and Child Care recorded 120 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

Statistics from the Ministry also show that 8 513 people received their first dose of vaccination yesterday bringing the total for the first dose vaccination to 1 654 112 while 11 319 people received their second dose, bringing cumulative total to 779 229.

“As of 31 July 2021, there were 606 hospitalised cases and 809 new recoveries were recorded bringing the national recovery rate stands at 70 percent. As of 1 August 2021, Zimbabwe had recorded 109 546 cases, 76 665 recoveries and 3 583 deaths,” said the Ministry.

