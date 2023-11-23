53 graduate at Public Service Commission’ training academy

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

THE Public Service Commission (PSC)’s Domboshava Public Service Training Academy in Goromonzi held its 41st graduation ceremony where 53 students graduated with certificates and diplomas.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 and the 53 students graduated with University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Diplomas and Certificates in Community Development and Local Government Administration.

The graduation was held under the theme “Accelerating achievement of Vision 2030 through production of servant cadres who are fit for purpose, innovative and enterprising.”