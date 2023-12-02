  • Today Sat, 02 Dec 2023

532 graduate at Mutare Teachers’ College

Online writer

A TOTAL of 532 students graduated with diplomas at the 63rd Mutare Teachers’ Colleage graduation ceremony on Friday Mutare.

 

Graduands consisted of 405 females and 127 males.

 

The graduation ceremony was held under the theme, “Redefining Teacher Education to Create an Education Industry.”

 

