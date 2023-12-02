532 graduate at Mutare Teachers’ College
A TOTAL of 532 students graduated with diplomas at the 63rd Mutare Teachers’ Colleage graduation ceremony on Friday Mutare.
Graduands consisted of 405 females and 127 males.
The graduation ceremony was held under the theme, “Redefining Teacher Education to Create an Education Industry.”
