535 submit CVs for Matabeleland North Zanu-PF primaries

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

SPEAKER of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and a number of Ministers are among 535 candidates that submitted their Curriculum Vitaes for the ruling party’s Matabeleland North primary elections over the weekend.

The party’s primary elections are set for Saturday as part of the revolutionary party’s roadmap to this year’s harmonised elections.

The party has already endorsed President Mnangagwa as the sole Presidential candidate at the forthcoming polls.

Advocate Mudenda is seeking a senatorial seat and will battle against two other candidates, Cde Fati Mpofu and Cde John Dick who both submitted their CVs under Hwange district.

In Bubi District, Cde Lot Mbambo withdrew from the race, leaving Cde Donnie Sibanda as the sole candidate. The other senate candidates were not challenged.

The uncontested senatorial candidates in the province are Cde Obert Mpofu in Umguza, Cde Cain Mathema in Tsholotsho, Cde Headman Moyo in Lupane and Cde Isaac Ndebele in Binga district.

For female senatorial elections, only Tsholotsho district is set to go for elections after senator Alice Dube and senate aspirant Cde Sibongile Nyoni submitted their papers.

Cde Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu of Umguza was the only one who submitted her papers, the same as Cde Rebbeca Fanuel in Binga and Cde Molly Mkandla in Hwange.

“The party needs six candidates for senatorial positions three men and the same number for women. Primaries will be held where there is more than one candidate and after that final selection will be based on party seniority,” said Matabeleland North chairman Cde Richard Moyo who is also the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

Fifty-four party cadres submitted their CVs for the 13 National Assembly positions available for the province which has, as of the closure of the 2022 voters’ registration exercise on May 30, a total of 340 427 registered voters of which 226 449 are female.

Cde Moyo who is the sitting legislator for Umguza is seeking another mandate and is set to battle it out with a female challenger, Cde Happiness Sibanda.

In Tsholotsho North, incumbent Cde Sibangumuzi Khumalo, who is the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, submitted his papers and is set to face off against former senator Cde Believe Gaule while Tsholotsho South legislator, Cde Musa Ncube will square off against challenger Cde Judas Nkomo.

There will be five candidates for Binga South while seven, including incumbent Cde Sonny Mguni will face off in Bubi. Hwange East has the same number of candidates as Bubi while Hwange West has three aspirants.

Nkayi North has five candidates, including sitting legislator Cde Sithembiso Nyoni.

A total of 449 candidates will vie for the 197 local authority seats in the province which has 10 local authorities in seven districts. — @skhumoyo2000.