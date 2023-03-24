54 percent TB patient access medical care

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ABOUT 54 percent of TB patients accessed treatment in Zimbabwe in the past two years as the country continues grappling with the preventable and curable disease.

The country joined the rest of the globe in marking World Tuberculosis Day, 254 March, with fresh calls for investment by both Government and civic society to end TB.

“In Zimbabwe, 16,300 TB cases were notified in 2021, from an estimated 30,000 incident cases, translating to a treatment coverage of 54 percent. While the country has made remarkable progress to curtail the burden of disease, and now removed from the list of top 30 high burden countries for TB, on account of sustained investments to strengthen the National TB Control Programme and a successful anti-retroviral programme,” said the World Health Organization in a statement.