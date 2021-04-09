55 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases at three Esigodini private schools

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

FALCON college, Sacred Heart Secondary and primary schools in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province have been hit by Covid-19 as 55 cases have been reported.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe recorded 68 new cases of which 55 were from one boarding school, Sacred Heart Secondary School.

This comes after the Ministry of Health and Child Care did contact tracing of four students who had initially tested positive at Sacred Heart High school.

A total of 136 people were tested and 85 people came out negative while 51 positive cases where reported.

Among the positive cases are two staff members, four day-scholars and 45 boarders with the four initial positive cases bringing the number of cumulative cases to 55.

Two day-scholars who tested positive stay at Sacred Heart Primary with one staying at Sacred Heart High and last one stay at Falcon college.

All positive cases are in isolation.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director Dr Rudo Chikodzore confirmed the development and said personnel from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education are on the ground to contain the situation.

“We currently have an outbreak of Covid-19 in Umzingwane district at Sacred Heart High school.

“The health team and education team on the ground are working to contain the situation,” said Dr Chikodzore.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education director of communications and advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro also confirmed the news.

“I have received the report but at the moment l am heading to the office where l will have finer details,” said Mr Ndoro.

More to follow

@mthabisi_mthire