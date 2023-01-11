57 new Covid-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours

11 Jan, 2023 - 11:01 0 Views
0 Comments
57 new Covid-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours covid-19

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

FIFTY-seven more Covid-19 cases were recorded in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours with statistics from the Ministry of Health care showing that the rolling average for new cases remains at 48.

According to the daily situational report on Covid-19 no deaths were recorded during the period.

In terms of vaccination update, 83 people received the first dose bringing the cumulative total to 6 588 816. A total of 56 people got their second jab bringing the total to 4 956 224 while 172 received their third dose resulting in a cumulative 1 287 406. Zimbabwe has recorded 260 590 cases since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, including 254 317 recoveries and 5 641 deaths. – @thamamoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting