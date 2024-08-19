57 pioneer data protection officers graduate

Fifty-seven Data Protection Officers

graduated on Monday in a move described as representing a significant

milestone in the journey towards establishing a formidable framework for

data protection in the country.

The graduates received certificates after completing a year-long course

which was offered by the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) in

conjunction with the Post and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of

Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

“In 2021, the Government of Zimbabwe enacted the Cyber and Data

Protection Act [Chapter 12:07], designating POTRAZ as the Data

Protection Authority and mandating us with the crucial task of

developing and implementing a regulatory framework for data protection,”

said POTRAZ director General Dr Gift Machengete at the graduation

ceremony.

“This legislation underscored the importance of having well-trained

professionals who can ensure the safe and compliant processing of

personal data. It was in response to this legislative mandate that we,

in collaboration with HIT, launched the Data Protection Officer

Certification Program,” he added.

Dr Machengete said the partnership between POTRAZ and HIT has been

instrumental in creating a world-class training program that aligns with

both national and international standards.

He added that while there have been attempts by others to offer data

protection training, many have fallen short of the rigorous requirements

set by the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the POTRAZ and HIT technical teams

whose tireless efforts have made this program and today’s ceremony

possible. Your dedication to developing a comprehensive and pioneering

training program reflects the highest standards of excellence and

innovation.

“We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone in Southern

Africa, and we stand as a beacon of progress in the field of data

protection,” he said.

Turning to the graduates, Dr. Machengete said the knowledge and skills

they have acquired will be put to the test as they step into the

practical phase of their careers.

“You are now the custodians of data protection, charged with the

responsibility of fostering a culture of accountability and transparency

in your respective organizations.

“Your role is critical in creating a data-breach-free Zimbabwe, and I

have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion with the same

dedication and excellence that you have demonstrated throughout your

training,” he said.

HIT Vice Chancellor Professor Engineer Quinton Kanhukamwe said the

graduation ceremony was a testament to the power of collaboration.

“On October 25, 2023, HIT and POTRAZ signed a Memorandum of Agreement, a

significant step towards our shared goal of promoting training,

research, and development on cyber and data protection issues. This

partnership is crucial in our journey towards a more secure digital

future.

“Therefore, we agreed to execute the following key issues: training and

certification of data protection officers; programme content

development; academic research and development in cyber and data

protection issues; and cooperating in any other areas of common interest

as may be suitably identified for the mutual benefit of both Parties,”

he said.

Professor Kanhukamwe said the graduates stand at a unique juncture in

their journey as Data Protection Officers as they have earned the

knowledge, skills, and credentials to excel in a critical role and bring

a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the field.

“In today’s digital age, the role of a Data Protection Officer is more

critical than ever. With the exponential growth of data and the

increasing complexity of data privacy regulations, organisations across

the globe are in dire need of professionals who can navigate these

challenges with expertise and integrity, safeguarding the privacy and

security of personal data,” he said.

-New Ziana