57 pioneer data protection officers graduate
Fifty-seven Data Protection Officers
graduated on Monday in a move described as representing a significant
milestone in the journey towards establishing a formidable framework for
data protection in the country.
The graduates received certificates after completing a year-long course
which was offered by the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) in
conjunction with the Post and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of
Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).
“In 2021, the Government of Zimbabwe enacted the Cyber and Data
Protection Act [Chapter 12:07], designating POTRAZ as the Data
Protection Authority and mandating us with the crucial task of
developing and implementing a regulatory framework for data protection,”
said POTRAZ director General Dr Gift Machengete at the graduation
ceremony.
“This legislation underscored the importance of having well-trained
professionals who can ensure the safe and compliant processing of
personal data. It was in response to this legislative mandate that we,
in collaboration with HIT, launched the Data Protection Officer
Certification Program,” he added.
Dr Machengete said the partnership between POTRAZ and HIT has been
instrumental in creating a world-class training program that aligns with
both national and international standards.
He added that while there have been attempts by others to offer data
protection training, many have fallen short of the rigorous requirements
set by the Cyber and Data Protection Act.
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the POTRAZ and HIT technical teams
whose tireless efforts have made this program and today’s ceremony
possible. Your dedication to developing a comprehensive and pioneering
training program reflects the highest standards of excellence and
innovation.
“We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone in Southern
Africa, and we stand as a beacon of progress in the field of data
protection,” he said.
Turning to the graduates, Dr. Machengete said the knowledge and skills
they have acquired will be put to the test as they step into the
practical phase of their careers.
“You are now the custodians of data protection, charged with the
responsibility of fostering a culture of accountability and transparency
in your respective organizations.
“Your role is critical in creating a data-breach-free Zimbabwe, and I
have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion with the same
dedication and excellence that you have demonstrated throughout your
training,” he said.
HIT Vice Chancellor Professor Engineer Quinton Kanhukamwe said the
graduation ceremony was a testament to the power of collaboration.
“On October 25, 2023, HIT and POTRAZ signed a Memorandum of Agreement, a
significant step towards our shared goal of promoting training,
research, and development on cyber and data protection issues. This
partnership is crucial in our journey towards a more secure digital
future.
“Therefore, we agreed to execute the following key issues: training and
certification of data protection officers; programme content
development; academic research and development in cyber and data
protection issues; and cooperating in any other areas of common interest
as may be suitably identified for the mutual benefit of both Parties,”
he said.
Professor Kanhukamwe said the graduates stand at a unique juncture in
their journey as Data Protection Officers as they have earned the
knowledge, skills, and credentials to excel in a critical role and bring
a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the field.
“In today’s digital age, the role of a Data Protection Officer is more
critical than ever. With the exponential growth of data and the
increasing complexity of data privacy regulations, organisations across
the globe are in dire need of professionals who can navigate these
challenges with expertise and integrity, safeguarding the privacy and
security of personal data,” he said.
-New Ziana
