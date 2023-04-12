58 percent decrease in Easter accident death toll

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

A TOTAL of 30 people died in 288 road accidents recorded over the 2023 Easter Holiday, compared to 72 who died in 264 accidents during the same period in 2022.

In a statement, on 12 April national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, although fewer people died this year, police are concerned about how motorists seem to be ignoring road safety measures, especially during holidays, which leads to people being involved in accidents.

He urged motorists to be more careful on the roads.

Asst Comm Nyathi said of the 288 accidents recorded this year, 16 had fatalities, while from last year’s 264 accidents 32 were fatal.

The number of people injured also slightly reduced as 153 injuries were recorded while last year 202 injuries were recorded.

“It is disturbing to note that some of the accidents recorded during the period are attributed to human error, which included speeding, inattention, misjudgment, and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers. Most fatal road accidents occurred during the night where travellers were moving in numbers with vehicles overloaded, mixing goods and passengers, in the process ignoring safety measures,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He advised motorists to be responsible on the roads as the country is approaching the Independence Day holiday on 18 April.

@flora_sibanda