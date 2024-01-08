5nine readies new EP

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SHANGHAI-based Zimbabwean singer, songwriter, and rapper 5nine (born Tapiwanashe Kelvin Muzota) is on a mission to make hay while the sun shines with the release of his first 2024 project slated for Wednesday.

His second EP, “Optimus Vibes” adds to his impressive discography for one who only took music professionally in 2020.

From his Shanghai base in China, the 29-year-old said the project is part of his artistic metamorphosis.

“I’m adopting a new persona to start the year. As ‘Optimus 5ive’ my mission is to create music that heals, inspires, educates, and talks to people in ways like no other. Music is a universal language that everyone understands. The mission is to get it to as many parts of the world as possible. The vision sees no boundaries, and I want to be an ambassador of the future of Zimbabwean music to the rest of the world.

“The idea is to create not only a musical brand but a universal entertainment brand that opens up separate corporate collaborative doors for up-and-coming Zimbabwean young artistes out there,” he said.

Optimus Vibes is a six-track groovy project with an international appeal. Fronted by the title track, “Optimus Vibes” comes with three visuals including, “When I Enter”, and “Dangote” which features Masvingo up and coming artiste, Odheyi, best known for his hit song, “Ndauyawo” with Hillzy.

Lovers of 5Nine music are certainly set for an ultimate thrill ride as the project features Canada-based “Kuchibhorani” hit maker, Nashie Zim and Odheyi.

Being an independent young artiste has helped him take strides to grow his own, Brand Drumline Music Entertainment where his intro on most of his songs, “Come and get the feeling on the drumline” comes from.

This is consistent with how he intends his music to be infectious in all parts of the world irrespective of where his fans are located. He intends to be the pride of Zimbabwean music both within the borders and globally.

In 2020, the world grappled with Covid-19 lockdowns which had an ill-effect on everyone, especially those in the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) who depend on shows to make a living. Under such tumultuous circumstances, 5Nine began his professional career, debuting with an EP, “Feelings over Filters.”

This went on to attract veterans in the Industry like Sanii Makhalima and later on Ngoni Kambarami. Despite everything that had been going on in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 5nine managed to stay on track.

Fuelled with inspiration and a lot of time on his hands he placed a few singles under his belt and these include, “Perfect Coincidence” and “Roora” being some of those songs.

After “Optimus Vibes” 5nine is not resting on his laurels and is set to open up for Qounfuzed on January 27 in Hangzhou in a gig organised by Megabeats Entertainment.

His continued upward trajectory and a potentially busy 2024 will see 5Nine collaborating with some well-established Zimbabwean and international artistes.

– @MbuleloMpofu