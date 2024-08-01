5th Annual African Philanthropy Conference starts in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE 5th Annual African Philanthropy Conference (5th APC) is taking place in Victoria Falls with the aim of helping build solidarity and help shape solid finance models that match challenges faced by the continent.

The conference which will end on Friday, is being held under the theme: “The Next Frontiers of African Philanthropy,” marking a critical point in the exploration of the evolving philanthropic landscape on the continent.

It is being hosted by the Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI) and Trust Africa in collaboration with The Africa Philanthropy Forum, Africa the Philanthropy Network, the East Africa Philanthropy Network (EAPN) and Southern Africa Trust.

The conference is a pivotal forum for exploring emergent trends where the traditional meets the innovative and old models are re-evaluated in the light of new strategies and approaches, especially where AI has taken the world with a storm but with less input on the African narrative.

While building up from the East Africa Philanthropy Network conference and other global gatherings such as Philea Forum, the 5th APC contributes towards discussions to be held by consortium members later in the year – such as the African Philanthropy Forum (APF) Conference in October and the Africa Philanthropy Network (APN) Assembly in November that will also take place in Victoria Falls.

Delegates are drawn from different countries.

Trust Africa programmes director Mr Briggs Bomba said philanthropy is more than just finance.

He said it adds the African sense of Ubuntu and solidarity of community, love, being there in solidarity with each other and whereby the giving is not just on financial resources.

“We are here on the ocassion of the 5th African Philanthrophy Conference under the thenme: “The next frontiers of African Philanthrophy.” We are looking at how collectively as a philanthrophy sector to do good and how do we mobilise sufficient resources to allow communites to respond to the most pressing challenges before them at the level of scale those challenges are presenting themselves.

“We are talking about more and better resources to enable communities to address challenges related to healthcare, climate change, education and eeverything that we can look at. We believe that philanthropy has a vey important role to play in terms of plugging some of the resourcing gaps that are confronting communities and ensure that philanthrophic resources are accessed by communities in better way,” he said.

Mr Bomba said there was a need for Africa to flood resources to be able to respond on time and at the right level.

He said funding is critical hence the need for givers to give in a better way to impact change in totality and for a more just society.

The conference narrative is the need for an intentional rethinking to align to contemporary frontiers, courage to reimagine our urgency as Africans to build sustainable communities and embracing a next frontiers that centres around collaboration.

Philanthropy in a changing global order, global governance, peace and cooperation that can drive significant impact through intensified collaborative efforts and vigorously monitor performance.

Ms Arutha Maphosa said there is need to have consideration for neglected youth which she referred to as the forgotten population, especially those in jail so that they start new lives when they return to society.

Director and head Wits Business School Mr Maurice Radebe said focus should be on tackling challenges that affect Africa.

“We must explore how to ensure that our narrative is prominently featured in the realm of AI so as to create narratives that reflect our rich cultural heritage and address contemporary issues,” he said.

Ambassador Rudo Chitiga amphasized the importance of teaching philanthropy to young people to empower children with values of giving back, ubuntu, volunteerism and leadership.

The African Philanthropy Conference was conceptualised in 2017 by MsTsitsi Masiyiwa, who identified the need for a platform that would serve as a pan-African space to collectively promote African philanthropy and set agendas for future interventions individually and collectively.

She is a former board chair of the African Philanthropy Forum and she shared the idea with others.

In 2018, CAPSI, The Harvard Center for African Studies, TrustAfrica and Southern Africa Trust began curating the first conference, collaborating with other leading voices in the sector such as APF, APN and EAPN.

Mrs Masiyiwa’s HigherLife Foundation joined the consortium, and the platform was created to serve as a pan African space to collectively promote African philanthropy and set agendas for future interventions individually and collectively.

