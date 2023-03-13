6 Covid-19 infections recorded in 24 hours

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded six Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours while the weekly average for new cases remains at seven.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that no death was recorded during the period.

In terms of vaccination updates, 1 670 received their first dose bringing the cumulative total to 6 866 710.

“Another 1 657 people received their second dose bringing cumulative to 5 091 070 while

1 206 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 638 300. The National Recovery Rate remains at 98 percent and active cases fall to 355. As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 264 391 Covid-19 cases including 258 364 recoveries and 5 672 deaths.”

@thamamoe