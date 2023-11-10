6 die in two separate accidents in Midlands

Midlands Bureau Chief

SIX people including a driver died in two separate road traffic accidents, which occurred in the Midlands province this week, police have confirmed.

In the first accident, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said three passengers succumbed to injuries sustained while five others escaped with varying injuries following a head-on collision involving a Mercedes Benz and Hino truck, near Zhombe Shopping Centre along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road.

Insp Mahoko said the accident occurred on Tuesday at around 7PM.

“On the fateful day, an unknown motorist was driving a Mercedes Benz heading towards Kwekwe with six passengers on board. In the opposite direction was a Hino truck being driven by Saniwel Nhete with no passengers,” he said.

“On approaching the 128 km peg, the driver of the Mercedes Benz overtook a haulage truck and, in the process, encroached into the opposite lane and collided with the Hino truck.”

Insp Mahoko said as a result, the two motor vehicles were severely damaged and three people including the driver died on the spot.

He said the police attended the scene and the bodies were taken to Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary. The five injured were also rushed to the same Gokwe District Hospital for treatment.

Insp Mahoko said the second accident, which left three other people dead occurred on Saturday at around 5:30PM at the 80km peg along Masvingo–Mbalabala Road.

He said the deceased were on board a Masvingo-bound Honda Fit vehicle, which veered off the road and overturned, rolled several times before landing on its roof.

“It is alleged that Luckson Dube (20) was driving a Honda fit motor vehicle carrying five passengers on board. On reaching the above-mentioned point of the road, the vehicle veered off to the right side of the road, overturned several times, and landed on its roof.

“Two passengers died on the spot and one other passenger died upon admission at Zvishavane District Hospital. Two more passengers and the driver were injured,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the deceased have been identified as Charles Takuva (20), Perpetual Huriwa (17) and Promise Sichumi (18) and their bodies were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Insp Mahoko said three Zvishavane men are battling for their lives after sustaining varying injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by a gang of six unknown men at a drinking spree at Hangout Bar, Makwasha, Zvishavane.

“The incident occurred on Saturday around 12:30 midnight. The victims have been identified as Moses Rukuni (33), Learnmore Ganganiso (32) and Tariro Berejena (28) all of Mandava residential suburbs, Zvishavane,” he said.

“It is alleged that the noise started when Rukuni’s cellphone was stolen by an unknown person. He pinpointed one of the patrons to be behind the theft. The pinpointed men and his five colleagues were annoyed and they charged towards him.

“They assaulted him with booted feet and went on to stab him on the stomach. They started assaulting everyone in the bar, including Gunganiso and Berejena.

“After the assaults, the suspects ran away. A report was made to the police and no arrests have been made so far,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to those with information that may assist in the arrest of the suspects to approach any police station.

“We continuously urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence in the event of disputes,” he said.