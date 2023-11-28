6 effective ways to contact ZETDC to report faults or get information

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ELECTRICITY outages are a challenge. Consumers often need to know if they are under load-shedding or if there has been a fault but they do not know who to contact.

Short of going to a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) office in your area, these are the six ways you can contact the power utility for assistance:

1. Voice Calls:

The traditional way to get in touch with ZETDC is through a voice call. You can simply dial 704 or 08688003485/6 or 0242704040 to connect with their helpline.

2. WhatsApp:

In the era of instant messaging, ZETDC offers the convenience of communicating via WhatsApp. You can send a message to +263715519387/9 or +263719219977, outlining the specific electrical issue you’re facing.

3. Twitter:

For those who prefer the brevity and speed of social media, ZETDC can be contacted through their official Twitter account, @ZetdcOfficial.

4. Facebook:

Another way to connect with ZETDC is by visiting their official Facebook page, ZetdcOfficial.

5. Email:

If you prefer a more formal mode of communication, you can compose an email to [email protected].

6. Website:

ZETDC’s website, www.zetdc.co.zw, acts as a hub for all their services and information. Visit the website and navigate to their specific contact details page.