6 more Zimbabweans perish in SA Christmas holiday accident

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SIX more Zimbabweans were killed yesterday when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a road accident in Musina area, South Africa.

The incident occurred around Dorothy Farm, a few kilometres south of Musina town along the N1 Highway.

Zimbabwe’s Consul General to Johannesburg, Mrs Melody Chaurura, confirmed the incident last night.

“Yet another dark day for the nation. The Consulate has since confirmed, via the South African Police Services that six Zimbabwe nationals perished this morning in a car accident that occurred around 06 am along N1 Highway, near Dorothy Farm,” she said.

“The issue is being handled by Musina Police Station. According to details at hand, a truck with registration number FN66GP was driving from Musina heading towards Beitbridge, when a white colt with registration number NSZ778GP driving towards Musina collided head-on with the truck.”

Mrs Chaurura said the accident claimed the lives of two females aged 15 and 36 and four males aged 10, three, and three-months’ plus a male driver whose age was not revealed.

Their identities are being withheld as their next of kin are yet to be advised.

Mrs Chaurura added that the Consulate has since dispatched a team to assist with the identification and repatriation of remains.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” she said.

“We also wish to express our appreciation to the host government authorities in Limpopo Province for their support when such tragedies occur.

“We continue to encourage our nationals to exercise caution on the roads especially during this festive season when the volume of traffic is high combined with celebrations fatigue.”

The N1 is one of the major commercial roads linking South Africa with most Sadc countries north of the Zambezi River.

Over 50 Zimbabweans have perished between Pretoria and Musina in the last 24 months.