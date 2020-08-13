6 murderers on the run

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

SIX miners who allegedly fatally stabbed a man after accusing him of stealing their gold ore, are on the run.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the gang attacked Danisile Dube (28) of Mahura Village in Mberengwa on Saturday last week at around 6PM and he died on Tuesday while admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. He said one of the suspects had ben identified as Mlondolozi Bhebhe (29) of Aurtherstone area in West Nicholson while his five accomplices were not known.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case where a group of six men teamed up and assaulted a man after accusing him of stealing their gold ore. Mlondolozi Bhebhe who was in the company of five others whose identity is unknown, approached Danisile Dube at around 6PM while he was drinking beer at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson.

“They requested to see him at a secluded place as they had an issue to discuss with him. Dube left with the gang and when they reached a secluded place they accused him of stealing their gold ore. They stabbed him several times all over the body before fleeing,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Dube was later found by a passerby lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital and later transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he died on Tuesday.

Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station. — @DubeMatutu