6 on the run after stabbing drinking mate

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

SIX men allegedly viciously stabbed a fellow villager at Inyathi and left him for dead.

Three of the suspects have been identified only as Mgcini, Mkhokheli, and Godolude and they are still at large.

The incident occurred on 2 July at Lonely Business Center and the suspects stabbed the unnamed 27-year-old victim on his left side ribs, back, and neck before fleeing the scene.

The victim was found lying along a footpath heading towards his home by a 23-year-old male from Lonely Mine who reported the incident to the victim’s mother.

She ferried her son home in a wheelbarrow, and a report was made to the police at Inyathi who attended the scene.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda appealed to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to approach the nearest police station.

He urged members of the public to say no to violence and work towards peaceful conflict resolution.

“Violence not only harms the victim but also has far-reaching consequences for families, communities, and society as a whole. We advise people to say no to violence, it is an offense on its own,’’ said Inspector Banda