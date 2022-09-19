60 000 Mat’South farmers trained on Intwasa/Pfumvudza model

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT has facilitated training for nearly 60 000 Matabeleland South farmers on climate-proofed farming commonly known as Intwasa/Pfumvudza as preparations for the 2022/23 summer cropping gather momentum.

Under the model, most farmers in the province will receive inputs from the Climate-Proofed Presidential Inputs scheme, mainly traditional grains, which tend to do well despite the dry climatic conditions in the region.

Starting this year, the Government is distributing seed varieties under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme depending on the climatic conditions in a particular area.

Matabeleland south falls under the agricultural region 5 and the metrological region 3, which is prone to dry conditions. In most cases, farmers need anything above 450mm of rain per season for crops to do well.

Acting provincial director for agricultural development and advisory services, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, said they were targeting 130 000 farmers from all the seven administrative districts.

“So far, we have managed to train a total of 298 members of staff and 58 048 from all the seven districts on Pfumvudza/Intwasa as we prepare for the summer cropping season,” he said.

“Our target is to reach 130 000 and we are hopeful that we will reach that figure before the onset of the rainy season.

“You will also note that the other farmers were trained during the two seasons from inception to date. Thorough training is for the new entrants.”

Mr Ndlovu said they have so far trained 8 414 famers in Beitbridge, 7 903 in Bulilima, 12 000 in Gwanda, 9 772 in Insiza, 9 910 in Mangwe, 5 595 in Matobo, and 4 454 in Umzingwane districts respectively.

He said the ministry was distributing mainly traditional grains and a relative amount of maize that suits the region. The uptake by farmers, he added, was very positive this season. Mr Ndlovu encouraged farmers to ensure that they will be done with land preparations by the end of October.

“They must be ready so that they take advantage of the first effective rains and sunshine for traditional grains and groundnuts,” he said.

A farmer from Beitbridge’s ward 5, in the Juta area Mr Granger Nyoni said the training was a welcome initiative to the community. He said the scheme would supplement farmers’ efforts towards improved production.

Ms Rumbedzani Ribombo of the Mugwazhuli area said the Intwasa programme was all-encompassing and that it was availing opportunities to small-holder farmers to be productive with modest inputs.

“Beitbridge being a short rain season region, it was difficult for us peasant farmers to plant for three consecutive years without meaningful harvest, but thanks to the Government for helping us with inputs we can continue trying and also staggering our planting as advised by the Agritex department,” said a young farmer from Langeni area in Beitbridge.