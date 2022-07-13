60-bed Cowdray Park health facility takes shape

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

A 60-bed state-of-the-art Polyclinic which Government in partnership with a United Kingdom health organisation is constructing in Cowdray Park suburb, Bulawayo, has taken shape and is expected to be completed by end of October.

The polyclinic is expected to boost the suburb’s health care provision and bring health services closer to residents of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo’s largest suburb with more than 16 000 households.

The residents are travelling to other suburbs or to town to seek health services.

The health facility will have wards for both men and women, paediatric, pre-natal and post-natal wards, a delivery room, minor theatre, consultation rooms, environmental room, guidance and counselling rooms, laboratory and isolation wards where patients will be treated under observation, among other facilities.

The main structure is almost complete, roofing has been done and workers are now plastering the building. Septic tanks have also been completed and a few metres from the clinic are two houses which will accommodate staff.

The polyclinic which Government is constructing in partnership with a British company, NMS Infrastructure Limited, is part of 30 clinics set to be built around the country through a US$200 million loan facility from the United Kingdom government.

NMS Infrastructure has signed a US$210 million contract with the Ministry of Health and Child Care for three 200-bed district hospitals and 30 health centres for the enhancement of public healthcare across the country.

A Chronicle news crew visited the site yesterday and the head of project Mr Wilson Kapondoro said his team is working hard to finish the project on time.

He said all building materials have been procured including a solar system which will be installed soon.

“All structural work has been done and we are now busy plastering. The tubing, the water as well as the sewer lines have been done. We used the steel and form technology instead of the usual brick work and this modernised technology comes with a lot of advantages,” said Mr Kapondoro.

He said the material is lighter and the foam enables the wall to absorb all the temperatures as it has an insulation effect.

“This means it will be warmer during winter and cooler during summer and whoever visits this clinic will not be affected by prevailing temperatures,” said Mr Kapondoro.

He said they had also constructed houses for doctors which will accommodate four families.

“This type of method we used is also fast hence we are confident that by mid or end of October this year we will be done. We are using galvanized steel on these structures which is more durable and will last for years to come,” said Mr Kapondoro.

He said the Cowdray Park polyclinic is the second project in the country as they also constructed Stoneridge Health Centre in Harare which was recently officially opened by President Mnangagwa.

Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu said the polyclinic is going to be run by the Government as opposed to the rest of clinics which are run by Bulawayo City Council.

“I am happy with the progress that has been made so far, everything is on track and soon we will have a clinic for Cowdray Park residents. The clinic will obviously not be able to address all the healthcare needs of the Cowdray Park residents and as such some cases will continue to be referred to big institutions like Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals,” he said.

One of the ecstatic residents who lives opposite the clinic, Ms Sithabile Ngwenya said the facility will improve health delivery services.

She said residents were spending a lot of money to travel to other suburbs or town to seek health services.

“We are happy that this clinic is nearing completion and it will enable us to access health services without travelling to other suburbs or town,” she said.

For Ms Hilda Moyo, the completion of the new clinic will be an answered prayer for pregnant women who sometimes miss out on essential antenatal care sessions (ANC).

“Once this clinic opens, pregnant women will be able to have monthly ANC visits and deliver near their homes. Some of us used to walk long distances to the nearest health facility and risked being raped,” said Ms Moyo. – @thamamoe.