60-team fiesta for 2024 Zimbabwe Tug of War Federation end of year tournament, in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

KWEKWE will be a hive of activity this Saturday with more than 60 teams set to converge at Mbizo Stadium for the 2024 Zimbabwe Tug of War Federation end of year tournament.

The tournament will be the first to be hosted in the mining town and will serve as preparatory for the 2025 Africa Championships scheduled for South Africa.

ZITWF Secretary General, Constance Chikonyora said about 60 teams will battle it out in the one one-day tourney.

“We are pleased to be hosting this tournament as we prepare for the Africa Championship for next year. This is like our national closing tournament as it comes to the end of the year. 30 female teams and 30 male teams are expected to attend the competition,” she said.

Teams will compete in the 720 kg (men), 560 kg (female) and 580 kg mixed categories. Chief organizer, Midlands Tug of War Chairperson Charles Muyambi said all was set for the tourney.

“We are ready to host teams that will be coming from across the country as a district and province and for now we can safely say everything is in place for the tournament. This tournament will serve to bring awareness to the community about sport and to promote physical health by involvement in sport,” said Muyambi.

Zimbabwe hosted the 2024 African Championship in Victoria Falls where teams came from countries like Ghana, South Africa and Zambia. The 2025 leg is expected to be bigger and better as the sport continues to gain popularity.