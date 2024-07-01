60 years in jail for Serial rapist who forced victim to choose between life and death

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 30-YEAR-OLD serial rapist from the Chief Nyakunhuwa area in Zaka was jailed for 60 years by the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl and a woman that he forced to choose between life and death.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said in 2021 at around noon the accused person found the complainant (13), who is a Grade 7 pupil, fetching firewood in a bush near their homestead. He knocked down a bunch of firewood she was carrying, before tripping her to the ground. He produced an okapi knife before raping her. The complainant did not tell anyone.

“In June 2021, the accused person found the complainant at home sweeping the house, he produced the okapi knife and threatened to kill her. He pushed her onto a mattress which was in the room and raped her once. The complainant informed her aunt who in turn informed the complainant’s grandmother about the incident. Her grandmother ordered them not to reveal the matter to anyone. The accused person raped the complainant on two more occasions,” said the NPAZ

“In August 2021, the complainant with the help of her aunt, informed the grandmother about the incident but the grandmother concealed the matter again. In August 2023, the complainant’s mother came from Harare where she resides with the complainant’s father and the complainant confided in her mother. A police report was made, “said the NPAZ.

“In September 2021, the accused person raped another complainant (42) when she was on her way back from the borehole. She noticed the accused person who had a habit of following her, behind her and tried to run away but was caught. He grabbed her from behind, produced an okapi knife, and ordered her to choose between life and death before raping her once,” said the NPAZ

“The accused person was sentenced to 15 years on each count of which 30 years were suspended. He will serve 30 years effectively,” said the NPAZ