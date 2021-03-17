60-yr-old indecent assault accused gets bail

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

A 62-YEAR-OLD man from Nkenyane in Matabeleland North area allegedly fondled two women’s breasts without their consent.

Gorge Moyo was yesterday granted $1 500 bail pending trial by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga facing two counts of indecent assault.

He will be back in court on March 25.

Moyo was ordered to reside at his place of residence until the matter is finalised.

He was also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

According to the State, which was represented by Ms Portia Mashazhu, on March 12 at around 10AM in Nkenyane area, Moyo allegedly met the first complainant (22), who was coming from fetching water in the company of a colleague.

“Moyo stopped the complainant and started fondling her breast. The colleague did not notice what was happening as she was at a distance from the scene,” said Ms Mashazhu.

The court heard that on March 13 at around 11AM in the Nkenyane area, the second victim (17) went to fetch water with a friend.

Moyo allegedly met the duo before requesting the teen to stop. He then put his hand on the complainant’s shoulder trying to fondle her breast.

"On realising the act, she then dashed away," said Ms Mashazhu.