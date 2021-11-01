61 000 arrested for border crimes

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 61 000 people for border related crimes since the onset of an operation targeting border crimes in January.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the arrests.

“As at 31 October police arrested a total of 61 872 people on operation ‘No To Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’. The ZRP urges all departing and returning residents to use designated and authorised ports of entry and exit into the country,” said the police.

Meanwhile on October 31 a total of 362 people were arrested for various offences including smuggling, illegal border crossing, illegal vending, touting, and failure to comply with Covid-19 regulations among other offences.

@DubeMatutu