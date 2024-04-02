  • Today Tue, 02 Apr 2024

62 injured in road accident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A PASSION Link Coaches bus with 72 passengers veered off the road, leaving 62 people injured.

In a statement on X, police said the accident occurred on Monday at the 119km peg along the Mutare-Masvingo Road.

“The injured victims were referred to Birchenough Bridge Hospital where they were treated and discharged,”reads the statement.

 

