62 injured in road accident
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
A PASSION Link Coaches bus with 72 passengers veered off the road, leaving 62 people injured.
In a statement on X, police said the accident occurred on Monday at the 119km peg along the Mutare-Masvingo Road.
“The injured victims were referred to Birchenough Bridge Hospital where they were treated and discharged,”reads the statement.
