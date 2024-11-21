63 Graduate in Military School of Music (MSM) Courses

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

Sixty-three members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will graduate in three Military School of Music (MSM) courses at Imbizo Barracks this morning.

Seventeen graduands commenced the Drum Majors Course on 1 July and completed it on 15 November.

The same number of graduands in the Senior Bandsman Course began and finished their studies at the same time.

Another group of Junior Bandsman Course graduands started their lessons on 16 January and concluded on 15 November.

The graduands are members of the Zimbabwe National Army, the Air Force of Zimbabwe, and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.