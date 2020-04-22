63 year old school bus driver arrested for raping niece

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A 63 –YEAR-OLD driver at a local school has been arrested for allegedly raping his 18- year- old niece on three occasions.

The driver who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha facing three counts of rape.

He was not asked to plead with the State led by Ms Wadzanayi Shayanewako submitting that investigations were still on going.

Mr Marecha said the matter is now going to proceed by way of summons.It is the State’s case that between February and March this year, the accused person allegedly raped his niece three times.

On the first count, the court heard that the man dragged the complainant who was naked from the bathroom to his bedroom and raped her once.

On the second count, in mid-March the accused allegedly entered into the complainant’s bedroom while she was asleep and raped her again.

On another day during the same month, the accused allegedly saw the complainant in the kitchen and dragged her to his bedroom where he again raped her once.

It was not stated in court how the matter came to light.

In a separate incident, a 20- year -old man from Sweswe Village in Lower Gweru appeared before the same court facing one count of rape.

The accused person, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was remanded in custody to April 30.

The court heard that on April 16 in Sweswe Village, the man and his eight –year- old niece where allegedly home alone.

The court heard that the accused person allegedly to his niece to bring cucumbers to his bedroom.While inside, he allegedly dragged her onto the bed before raping her once.

The girl told her mother and the matter was reported to the police.