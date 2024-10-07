64 year old man caged for rape

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a disturbing case that has shaken the community, a 64-year-old man from Dhazini compound Wattle Company, Manicaland Province has been brought to justice, receiving a five-year prison sentence for the unlawful sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said, “The accused person had sexual relations with the complainant (14) twice during the period extending from the 10th to the 13th of July 2024. He took the complainant to his home on the 10th of July without her parents’ permission. The matter came to light when a neighbour saw the complainant at his home. The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.

“The accused person was sentenced to imprisonment 5 years.”