65-year-old mentally challenged man missing

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online writer

A 65-year-old mentally challenged man, Landan Mabungu (65) has gone missing and was last seen by his sister on November in Nkulumane, Bulawayo following his mother.

In a statement Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said: “The missing person was last seen by his sister on the 5th of October 2023 following his mother to a certain house nearby in Nkulumane. He is light in completion, short in height about 1,5m and medium built.’’

“He was last seen wearing a black jean trousers, yellow t-shirt and navy blue slippers”, reads the statement.

Anyone with information can contact ZRP Nkulumane on 0292481145 or visit any nearest police station.