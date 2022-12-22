No cooking for me this Christmas – Carl Joshua

Mbulelo Mpofu, recently in Johannesburg, South Africa

COMEDIAN and celebrity chef, Carl Joshua Ncube has bemoaned the pain that he is feeling and conceded that this will be a different festive season for him as he will not be able to cook due to an infection on his right hand.

Carl “Keep Going” Ncube who has cellulitis, is in South Africa where he concluded performances in Johannesburg last week. Cellulitis is a common bacterial skin infection that causes redness, swelling, and pain in the infected area of the skin.

In an interview, a bandaged Carl said, at first, he thought it was a minor sprain.

“Initially, I thought I had sprained my hand prior to my first gig in South Africa, but then I discovered that I had cellulitis after a medical check-up. I’ve been on antibiotics and treatment for pain and it’s been terrible. I’m on bed rest, recovering and trying to avoid doing any manual labour,” he said.

As a result of this, Carl said he will not be staging any show likely up to February next year.

“All of this then means that I won’t be cooking and hosting any shows this Christmas. This will prolong to maybe February next year. I’ll just be resting all this while.

“For now, maybe my fans are the ones who’ll be entertaining me by sending me jokes, recipes, pictures, and anything of that nature,” said the jester.

The foodie has been hosting culinary shows on television with Gango on 3Ktv. This year, he was featured on the popular gastronomic YouTube channel, Best Ever Food Review Show (BEFRS). He penned a cookbook titled Chikafu with a century of recipes and was selected as the braai master at the Castle Lager Biggest Braai Festival held in Harare. – @eMKlass_49