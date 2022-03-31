68-year-old woman murdered

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 68-YEAR-OLD woman died while her 21-year-old grandson is battling for his life after they were attacked by an axe wielding man.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in Spitzkop North Suburb in Gwanda on March 29 around 12PM. She said the suspect had a misunderstanding with the old woman’s grandson, Mr Aron Zulu and her daughter Ms Sandisiwe Ndlovu. The suspect who was armed with an axe chopped down a door to gain entry into their house.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder and attempted murder case where a 68-year-old woman, Emilia Ncube was killed while her grandson is battling for his life at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. Ncube was sleeping at home when her grandson Mr Aron Zulu and her daughter Ms Sandisiwe Ndlovu arrived home being chased by an axe wielding man,” she said.

Insp Mangena added: “They locked the door but the man went on to chop it down using an axe and gained entry. He struck the old woman with an axe on the head and struck Mr Zulu four times on the head. Ms Ndlovu managed to escape through a window.”

She said Mr Zulu and Ms Ndlovu are alleged to have met the man while on their way home from the business centre and an altercation ensued after he torched them with his phone light and they confronted him.

