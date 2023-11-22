7 000 beer tasters every month for Innscor’s Buffalo Brewing Company (TBBC)

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Buffalo Brewing Company (TBBC), a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed Innscor Africa is reaching out to 7 000 consumers a month in taste-test trials of its new traditional beer – Nyathi, one of the largest consumer awareness initiatives the group has embarked on.

The Buffalo Brewing Company was established in 2021 as Innscor Africa’s first manufacturing investment into the broader Alcohol Category.

The listed entity entered the opaque beer market with the Nyathi brand in December 2022 introducing a 1.25 litre Regular Sorghum Beer.

In its 2023 annual report, board chairperson Mr Addington Chinake noted that volume growth has steadily increased month on month driven by key customer and consumer strategies, and work is underway to extend the shelf life of the product.

Mr Chinake said the market uptake has been positive, and initial overall volume performance has been aligned with the target.

“Trials on new flavour variants are at an advanced stage and this is a key initiative to be an innovative leader in the largely SKU-sterile category.

“The strategic initiatives have focused on creating product understanding and consumer awareness of the Nyathi brand which has seen the company consistently reach over 7 000 consumers a month in taste-test trials, one of the largest consumer awareness initiatives the group has embarked on.

“These taste test trials take place in various outlets and key consumption points, namely in bars and bottle stores. The company has supported the initiative through a country-wide 90-route van sale distribution network that targets the key consumption points through direct sales,” said Mr Chinake.

In the just-ended financial year, Mr Chinake said TBBC had a total of 128 employees which has been increasing with each quarter.

Women comprise 16 percent of the workforce.

The firm is working to wrap up its Malting Plant which was commissioned in August 2023 in addition to a water Reservoir Project which involves the construction of a pipeline for water to a large water storage facility.

The pipeline is also expected to benefit the St Marnock’s Primary School and Stapleford communities. Commissioning is expected by the end of Q2 of F2024, added the report.

Since its inception, TBBC has put in place sustainability measures that include recycling water systems to collect water used during the packaging process for reuse in the cleaning of floors in the plant. The business has implemented a closed-loop steam system which reuses heated condensed water and in turn, reduces the coal and water usage.

According to the report, the ash waste from the boilers is donated to the local community brickmakers instead of being sent to landfill, thus improving sustainable and profitable use of waste.

TBBC partnered with various waste recycling businesses in the collection of ex-factory PET waste for recycling.

Meanwhile, in the period under review, the chairman said despite the trading performance, the Group continued to produce exceptional levels of free cash flow which drove the numerous ongoing capital expansion projects across the entire business portfolio and enabled strong levels of cash returns to shareholders.

The Group recorded revenue of US$804,040 million during the financial year under review, representing a growth of 14,7 percent over the comparative year.

Revenue performance was driven by improved capacity utilisation across the Group’s core manufacturing businesses, and further supported via the introduction of new product categories, category extensions, and route-to-market optimisation strategies undertaken during the financial year under review.

“From a trading perspective, our business models continue to undergo constant refinement to ensure we remain agile and relevant in a dynamic and complex operating environment.

“It is vital that our expansion programmes yield world-class quality products, and that our increasing manufacturing capacities across our business units translate into economies of scale, resulting in excellent pricing for our customers; we will continue to strive to make the lives of our customers better.

“Over the past two financial years, the Group has deployed almost US$125 million in expansion capital investment across its numerous business units.

The investment programme has allowed for the establishment of new business units and products, enabled the expansion and modernising of existing manufacturing lines, and extended existing product categories.

The firm added that the investments will ultimately enhance the overall manufacturing efficiencies and capabilities of the Group as critical mass is reached.

Much of the investment has recently been commissioned or is in the final stages of commissioning, and in the period ahead the firm will deploy considerable focus and energy on ensuring these new investments operate according to the necessary operating models, driving positive returns to shareholders, said the chairman.

