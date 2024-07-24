7 huts burnt & machete rampage… because wife asked her parents for food

Ms Sonnia Mpofu with the help of a villager Mr Morgen Moyo narrate what transpired on the fateful day

Nqobile Tshili, n[email protected]

AN alleged abusive husband attacked his wife and elderly in-laws before burning seven huts at their homestead in Paradise Village, Bubi, Matabeleland North leaving the family destitute.

Mncedisi Khumalo (33), who is said to have been neglecting his family, went berserk attacking his wife Ms Lungile Nzima for approaching their in-laws to ask for food last week on Tuesday.

He is said to have set upon his mother-in-law Mrs Sithembiso Moyo aged 79 and her sister who is 80 years of age with a machete as he rampaged through the village.

Khumalo has since been arrested and yesterday he appeared before the Inyathi Magistrates Court. A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited the homestead where the arson attack occurred.

Ms Nzima’s sister, Mrs Sonnia Mpofu, narrated how Khumalo attacked her family and how he seemed determined to kill her sister. Khumalo’s homestead is less than 100 metres from his in-laws’ where the attack took place.

“This is my mother’s homestead and Khumalo, who has not been supporting his family, was angry when he did not find my sister at home on Tuesday last week at about 5.30pm. My sister had come here to ask for food from our mother as she usually does. But on the day, Khumalo, who had not been home for quite some time, came home and was furious that his wife had come here to ask for food.

“He claimed that he had told her that he was bringing food and he beat her up,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said their mother who had learnt of the attack rushed to the scene with their aunt to try and calm Khumalo down. Mrs Mpofu said Khumalo unleashed a foul-mouthed tirade on his in-laws as Ms Nzima sought refuge at her mother’s homestead.

She said Khumalo, eyes blazing, followed up on her and entered one of the bedroom huts where she was hiding.

“He instructed one of his daughters who is a Grade Seven pupil to bring him matches and a machete. He declared that he would burn my sister in one of the rooms.

“Scared, my mother went into the room trying to protect my sister. He hit her with the machete and fractured her elbow, which she had used to block his machete as he tried to hit my sister on the head,” said Mrs Mpofu.

“My sister escaped and hid in the graveyard outside the homestead. I was there when the whole fracas started, but I ran to seek assistance while also calling the police.”

She said Khumalo who was in a towering rage turned his attention on the seven huts at the homestead and set them ablaze. Mrs Mpofu said the attack on her in-laws was a culmination of sustained abuse on her sister that had been going on unabated for a very long time.

“All the property in the house was destroyed. My mother, aunt and sister were all injured and taken to Inyathi District Hospital where they were treated and discharged. But the truth is that my sister has been suffering silently in an abusive relationship. He recently brought in a second wife, which I do have a problem with,” said Mrs Mpofu.

“But making them share the same bed is unheard of. My sister was afraid to open up about the abuse. He was trying by all means to isolate her from us. He didn’t even want her to talk to me or have my cellphone number on her phone.

“What happened here is a product of some abuse that has been going on untold and we are fortunate that no one died.”

The area’s Village Development Committee chairperson, Mr Michah Bhebhe, said the incident was unfortunate and Khumalo took advantage of the absence of men in the community, to attack the vulnerable women.

“He capitalised on the fact that there was no man to restrain him and he attacked the women. Due to the need to seek jobs to supplement families during this drought period, a lot of men are working in the mines and he knew that most of them were not there.

“So, there might be a need for interventions especially to cushion families because hunger and drought escalate domestic violence cases,” said Mr Bhebhe.

He said it was disheartening that children were being initiated to violence at a young age, especially as the Grade Seven pupil was the one who was instructed to bring the weapons that her father used.

Mr Bhebhe said Khumalo’s actions may disturb the child as she may grow up thinking violence is part of solving conflicts. Area village head, Mr Mgcini Moyo said the community was shell-shocked following Khumalo’s attack on his in-laws and wife.

“We have not seen such a disgusting thing in the community and we are now learning that this abuse has been ongoing for some time. So, we are really concerned that such things are happening in our midst.

“We are encouraging villagers not to suffer in silence. Those facing challenges in their homesteads should approach the community elders who would find a way of handling their cases and involve the law enforcement agents where necessary,” said Mr Moyo.

Bubi Rural District Council councillor for Ward 2, Lawrence Ngulube said there was a need for communities to live harmoniously.

“Also, if there are cases that need the involvement of law enforcement, we need to open up on them. We end up dealing with such incidents because of bottled-up issues. If this abuse case had been reported earlier, we would not have reached this stage. The problem we are now facing is not just a family issue but a community problem,” said Clr Ngulube.

“We have sourced tents and blankets, but we are still in serious need of help.”

Those willing to assist the family can get in touch with Mrs Mpofu on +263 784245126. —@nqotshili