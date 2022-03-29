7 match unbeaten run makes Antipas proud

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas has applauded his players for their consistent performances that have seen them maintaining their top spot on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table.

The Gamecocks took their unbeaten run to seven matches following a 2-0 away win at Ngezi Platinum Stars, a result that took their points’ tally to 22 after nine games.

Chicken Inn enjoy a three-point lead over Dynamos and surprise title contenders Triangle United.

Antipas said confidence is high in his camp and after seeing Brett Amidu hit a double past Ngezi, the Gamecocks gaffer wants his charges to maintain consistency.

“What has taken us where we are is hard work, self-belief and consistency. I’ll say the level of confidence among the players has been amazing and what we want is to try and maintain this fire, be consistent performers and then see how it goes.

“The good thing is that we get goals from almost anyone and that we’re not only relying on Brian Muza (their leading scorer with seven goals) shows that the lads are fired up,” said Antipas.

On their championship prospects, Antipas said: “With just nine games played, I believe it’s early days to talk about the championship because there are lots of points to play for.”

Muza has been on fire for the Gamecocks and he made an assist for the second goal against Ngezi.

Central defender Nielson Ketala and left-back Xolani Ndlovu have also been consistent performers, with the latter giving Chicken Inn the edge when overlapping.

While the Gamecocks picked up maximum points, Triangle pushed Bulawayo City into the relegation zone following a 3-1 win at Barbourfields Stadium.

A brace by former FC Platinum forward Donald Ngoma and a Walter Sande goal were all the sugar producers needed to keep up with the title chasing perk.

City, who dropped two places down the ladder to position 16, with six points, scored through impressive young midfielder Melikhaya Ncube, who has been improving with every outing.

After their victory, Triangle coaches Patrick Mandizha and goalkeepers’ trainer Themba Sibanda were spotted at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday spying on Highlanders, who they face at home in their next encounter.

Bosso sailed through a comfortable 3-0 win against Yadah, with goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa, the club’s leading scorer with five goals, Nqobizitha Masuku, and forward Washington Navaya.

Masuku has been the driving force for Bosso and being a defensive midfielder scoring five goals off nine matches is amazing.

Meanwhile, defending champions FC Platinum picked up a vital point away at highflying Manica Diamonds in Mutare, a result that saw the latter surrendering second position to Dynamos, who beat Harare City 2-0.

Manica Diamonds are now in fourth place with 18 points, four points behind leaders Chicken Inn.

Week 9

Results at a glance

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-2 Chicken Inn, ZPC Kariba 0-1 Tenax CS FC, Herentals 2-3 Caps United, Black Rhinos 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City 1-3 Triangle United

Sunday: Highlanders 3-0 Yadah, Harare City 0-2 Dynamos, Manica Diamonds 0-0 FC Platinum, Whawha 2-3 Cranborne Bullets

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Chicken Inn 9 7 1 1 14 4 10 22

Dynamos 9 6 1 2 11 3 8 19

Triangle United 9 6 1 2 15 8 7 19

Manica Diamonds 9 5 33 1 18 8 10 18

Ngezi Platinum 9 4 3 2 13 5 8 15

Caps United 9 3 5 1 14 10 4 14

Herentals 9 4 2 33 12 13 -1 14

FC Platinum 9 3 4 2 10 6 44 13

Black Rhinos 9 3 4 2 10 6 4 13

Highlanders 9 3 3 3 10 5 5 12

Harare City 9 2 4 3 6 7 -1 10

Bulawayo Chiefs 9 2 3 4 6 8 -2 9

Tenax 9 2 3 4 7 16 -9 9

ZPC Kariba 9 1 4 4 4 9 -5 7

Cranborne Bullets 9 1 3 5 7 14 -7 6

Bulawayo City 9 1 3 5 7 17 -10 6

Yadah 9 0 5 4 3 9 -6 5

Whawha 9 1 2 6 9 27 -18 5