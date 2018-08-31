‘7-member Commission of inquiry will deliver’

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE seven-member Commission of Inquiry into the violence that occured in Harare early this month will deliver on its mandate as it consists of people of integrity who cannot be compromised in their investigations, analysts said yesterday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed the high-powered Commission of Inquiry to investigate circumstances following the violent protest that rocked Harare on August 1 resulting in the death of six people.

The commission is led by former South Africa President. Other members are United Kingdom international law expert, Mr Rodney Dixon QC, former Commonwealth Secretary General Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria, Chief of Defence Forces of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces General (Retired) Davis Mwamunyange.

The team has three locals, constitutional lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, University of Zimbabwe lecturer Professor Charity Manyeruke and former Law Society of Zimbabwe president Mrs Vimbai Nyemba.

Political analyst Mr Methuseli Moyo said it was encouraging that President Mnangagwa has stuck to his words that he will set up a commission to investigate the August 1 skirmishes. He said members of the commission were too reputable to be biased.

“Like he said, he has appointed a team of reputable, high profile persons who I believe have no intention of compromising their standing in society, and will therefore do their best to produce a truthful report,” said Mr Moyo.

“I think the President is sending a message that the days of accountability and transparency have arrived. Everybody, in politics and in Government institutions, must account for their actions and words. That will surely call on leaders and individuals across society to exercise restraint in whatever they say or do.”

Another political analyst, Mr Michael Mhlanga of the Leaders for African Network said the appointment of the probe team shows that a new sheriff has taken over Government’s business.

“The calibre of persons in that commission suggests the shift from partisan or patrimonial politics to the new era which indeed attests to the new mantra of a diverse Zimbabwe with functional institutions,” said Mr Mhlanga.

He said the diversity in the team and the profiles of appointed individuals show that President Mnangagwa is serious about transparency and accountability.

“Lastly this complements the idea of effectively using independent bodies to dig into national issues and transcend partisan interests,” he said.

Top Bulawayo lawyer Mr Matshobana Ncube said the members of the commission are the best the country could ever get.

He said without pre-empting the findings of the team there are two problematic items that have to be dealt with, the first being to make demonstrators who destroyed property account for their illegal actions.

Secondly, Mr Ncube said the families of those who were killed will need closure by ensuring that those responsible for the death of their loved ones are brought to book.

President Mnangagwa said all members of the team have already agreed to take up the task and will soon be sworn in to assume their duties. — @nqotshili.

l See Comment on Page 4