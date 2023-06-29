7-men gang raid house at 2 am

7-men gang raid house at 2 am

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

SEVEN armed robbers broke into a house at around 2AM and robbed the victims of a television set, welding machine, laptop cellphones, and US$1 150.

According to the Police Twitter page, the incident happened on Wednesday, in Seke, Mashonaland East, where the seven raided a house that had three occupants.

“Police in Chitungwiza are investigating a case of robbery in which 7 unidentified male suspects broke into a house which had 3 occupants in Mayambara, Seke on 28/06/23 at around 0200 hours.

“The suspects attacked the victims before stealing US$1 150 cash, a 32 Inch Samsung television, 24 volts lithium solar battery, 3kv inverter, welding machine, a Samsung A32 cellphone, a Itel P36 cellphone, 2 Nokia cellphones, an HP core i7 Laptop, a grinding machine and a satchel containing the victim’s driver’s licence and passport.”

