7 shortlisted for Gender Commission

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Parliament of Zimbabwe has shortlisted seven candidates for the Zimbabwe Gender Commission interviews to be held on Friday 14 July.

The interviews will be held from 9 AM at the Senate Chamber, Parliament Building.

According to a statement from the Parliament of Zimbabwe, the shortlisted are Mr David Chenai Chafanza, Ms Angela Chimedza, Mr Denford Dzingirai Chirindo, Mr Jigu Katsande, Mr Tonderai Mufuka, Mr Tamiswa Timothy Njovana, Mrs Angeline Vere.

“The Parliament of Zimbabwe received nine nominations, five males and four females. The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) of the Parliament of Zimbabwe met on 1 June 2023 to consider the nominees and shortlisted candidates to serve in the Commission. CSRO is mandated in terms of sections 237 and 245 of the Constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa to serve as commissioners of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission as provided for in Chapter 12 Part 4 of the Constitution.

“In line with the said mandate, the CSRO called on the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to the Commission whose functions and person specifications are outlined under Section 246 of the Constitution. The nomination closed on Monday,” reads the statement.

According to the statement, a limited number of the public will be accommodated in the gallery to witness the interviews. Other stakeholders can follow the day’s proceedings through digital platforms such as ZOOM, Twitter, Facebook. The links can be obtained from www.parliament.gov.zw.