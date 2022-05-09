7-year-old girl beaten to death by juveniles

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 7-year-old Kwekwe girl died after being severely beaten by three minors aged nine, ten and eleven.

Police confirmed the death of the girl from Zhombe after she was assaulted all over the body with sticks, sjamboks by the juveniles.

It is not yet clear whether the boys are related to the girl or not.

Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Kwekwe is investigating a murder case in which a seven-year-old female juvenile was fatally assaulted all over the body with sticks, and sjamboks by three male juveniles aged nine, ten and eleven at Nsundu Village in Zhombe, Kwekwe,” he said.

He said more detail will be released as the investigations continue.

