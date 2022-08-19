7-year-old juvenile killed in hit and run accident

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 7-year-old Gokwe juvenile died on the spot after she was hit by an unknown motorist in a hit and run accident.

Police in Gokwe are now hunting for the driver of an unidentified pick-up truck.

The juvenile was killed in the Mapfungautsi area on Thursday evening.

Through their official twitter handle, police said they are investigating the case with the hope of apprehending the motorists.

“ZRP Gokwe Traffic is investigating a hit and run road traffic accident in which an unknown motorist driving a pick-up vehicle hit a juvenile (7) along an unnamed road in Mapfungautsi high density suburb. The juvenile sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” wrote police.