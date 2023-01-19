7-year-old raped in the bush

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl from Zezani area in Beitbridge was raped by a stranger while on her way from school in the company of her friend.

The two girls were walking along a path that passes through a bushy area when the man who was holding a stick appeared and threatened them.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on January 18 in Zezani area.

“I can confirm that we recorded a rape incident involving a seven-year-old girl. The girl was on her way from school walking with her friend. As they were passing through a bushy area, they met the suspect who was holding a stone in his hand. He threatened the two girls and one of them managed to flee.”

“The suspect grabbed the complainant by the arm and dragged her into the bushes and raped her before fleeing the scene. The matter was reported to the police,” she said.

Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public with information on the identity of the suspect to contact the police. He also urged parents and guardians to accompany their children to and from school, especially those children who passed through bushy areas.

